Richard M. Piatt, 92, of Winchester, Ohio, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in Middletown. He was born July 21, 1928 at the Adams County Hospital in West Union. He was preceded in death by parents, Francis Franklin Piatt and Elsie Caroline (Seaman) Piatt; wife, O. Faye (Freeman) Piatt; one daughter, Julie R. (Piatt) Thompson; four sons: Gregory Piatt, Brian Piatt, Stephen Piatt and Randy Piatt; one grandchild, Jaime Piatt and one brother, Rudy Seaman; one sister, Helen Call.

Richard is survived by two sons: Larry Michael Piatt (Judy) of Seaman Jimmie Dale Piatt of Winchester; one daughter, Cathy Faye (Piatt) Dunn (Dave) of Franklin; two nieces: Terri Ayres of West Union and Sheila Mills-Ferguson; one nephew, Gary Call of West Union; 14 grandchildren: Mike R. Piatt of Seaman, Joshua Piatt of Nashville, North Carolina, Janet Kfader of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Eric Piatt of Winchester, Christy Piatt of Peebles, Michael W. Piatt of Seaman, Brandon Piatt of Bethel, and Kelly Piatt of Russellville, Michael Piatt of California, Anthony Piatt of Springboro, Tiffany Epstein of Florida, Amanda Piatt of Hillsboro, Timothy Joe (T.J.) Schuler of Sardinia, Elizabeth Thompson of Franklin, and numerous great grandchildren and many great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:Hospice of Dayton, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45005.

The public visitation is 1 – 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at thr Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Pastor Reagan Wagoner will officiate. Interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a full military service.