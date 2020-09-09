Kenneth Raymond Back, 60, of Amelia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in Clermont County. He was born Dec. 23, 1959 in Sacramento, California,, son of Kenneth Harold (Sandra) Back of Manchester and the late Marie Barker Back.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 34 years, Katherine “Kate” Baldwin Back. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Back Amon, and a nephew, John Kenneth Amon.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his loving son, Brandon Lee Back and wife Amber of Mt. Orab; grandsons, Parker and Connor Back; sister, Linda Back of Mt. Orab; brother, Karl Back of Terre Haute, Indiana and fiancé, Angie Eitel of Aberdeen; step-sister, Elizabeth Beasley of Manchester; step-brother, Gary Beasley of Manchester as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends; including his best friends, Jim “Squirrel” Stadtmiller and Rick Kurzynski.

Family and friends were invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Jim Lanham officiated and burial followed at the Manchester Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Memorial Giving, 501 St., Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Clermont County CARE Society, 4025 Filager Rd., Batavia, OH 45103.

