Kayla Riley age 29 years, of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Kayla was born Dec. 19, 1990 in Maysville, Kentucky to Stephanie (Bruns) Riley and the late Jimmy Riley.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by her grandparents Wanda and Roscoe Riley, great grandmother Evelyn McKee, great grandfather Earl Jodrey, Jr., great grandfather Joseph Bruns, and great grandmother Patsy Post.

Survivors include her mother Stephanie Riley of West Union; grandmother, Cindy Jodrey Corrill of West Union; grandfather Charles Bruns and Judy of Williamsburg; and great grandmother Ella Mae Jodrey of Winchester.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Lynn Woollard officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

