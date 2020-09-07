William “Bill” Richard Baldwin, 79 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.

Bill was born in Seaman, Ohio, on Oct. 15, 1940, the son of the late Elmo and Lois (Smiley) Baldwin. Bill worked as a farmer. He served as a member of the Farm Bureau in Adams County.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Baldwin.

Bill is survived by his wife, Peggy (Miller) Baldwin, whom he married on Nov. 27, 1963. He also leaves his son, Patrick (Penny) Baldwin,of West Union; a sister, Sue Hord of Seaman; and a nephew, Rodney Hord.

Funeral services, officiated by Billy Newton, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 6- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.