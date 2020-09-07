Wiley Knox Jr., age 86 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. He was born June 7, 1934 in West Union, Ohio, the son of Wiley and Fannie Knox.

Wiley proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Saratoga. After the service, he worked at Sheffield Machine and Tool for nearly 20 years. He was a member of Grace Crossing Church in Beavercreek. Wiley loved The Ohio State football and spending time at his cabin. He was a car fanatic who could fix anything. His dog, Blake, was always by his side. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, and pap who will be dearly missed.

Wiley is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cecilia; children, Gregory (Tammie) Knox and Cindy (Bill) Mayes; grandchildren, Brandi, Luke (Stephanie), Mark, Andy, Michael and Lynn; great grandchildren, Zach and Lily; siblings, Mary Cruea and Clyde (Sally) Knox; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sammy Knox, Roy Knox, John Henry Knox, Charles “Bub” Knox, Joyce Dotson and Grover Knox.

Memorial donations can be made to Grace Crossing Church in Beavercreek – or – Paw Patrol of Dayton .

Visitation was held on Sept, 6, 2020 from at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions – Beavercreek Chapel. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m.

Private burial will be held at a later date.