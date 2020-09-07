Hazel L. Scott, 91, of Bentonville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville. She was born Jan. 1, 1929 in Adams County, daughter of the late Clarence and Hester Kirk Pence. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Franklin D. Scott.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Ronald Trubee and wife Judy of Bentonville; grandson, Tracy Trubee and wife Stephanie of Bentonville; great-granddaughter, Autumn Trubee of California; and several cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Pastor Richard Lloyd will officiate. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.

