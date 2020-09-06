Michael Lee Barker, 69 years, of Stout, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Mercy Hospital-Clermont, in Batavia, Ohio.

Michael was born in Bay City, Texas, on Aug. 28, 1951, the son of the late Francis and Alma (Miller) Barker.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Malnar) Barker, whom he married on Jan. 30, 1978. He also leaves a stepson, Wayne Richardson, of Mississippi; a stepbrother, Larry Beck, of Texas; and two sisters, Carol Poole, of Chillicothe and Evon Jochec, of Texas. He will be missed by his four grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Michael’s life will be scheduled by the family for a later date. Michael’s ashes will be buried at the Elmwood Cemetery, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.