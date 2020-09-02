William Stacy Harper, 49 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Stacy was born in Columbus, Ohio, on April 30, 1971, the son of William and Judith (Crouse) Harper. Stacy worked as a self-employed construction contractor.

Stacy is survived by his sons, Charley (Britany) Harper, of Seaman and Caleb Harper (Tiffany Whalen), of Seaman; three stepsons; and three stepdaughters; and six granddaughters. Stacy also leaves behind a brother, Rodney (Teresa) Harper of Winchester; special niece and special nephew; his parents, Steve (Judy) Harper of Winchester; as well as his fiancée, Becky Burson of Russellville.

A memorial service will be held at 8 p/m/ on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 5- 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Stacy’s name to your local Search and Rescue Team. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all those who aided in the recovery, as well as those who have supported the family in any other way.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home. Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.