Ruth Jodrey, age 91 of Decatur, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Adams County, hio, the daughter of the late Harold Fields and Mabel Young Woods. She was a homemaker and a member of the Decatur Community Church.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jodrey, son, Gary Jodrey, and a grandson.

Ruth is survived by three sons, Dale Jodrey and wife Diana, Kevin Jodrey, Deron Jodrey and wife Tina all of Decatur; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Rev Jim Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Decatur Community Church or the Byrd Twp Fire Dept.