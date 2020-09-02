Ralph Lewis Kendall, 92, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.

A native of Winchester, Ohio, Ralph proudly served in the United States Navy and graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Accounting. After a distinguished career, he retired as a partner from Ernst and Young in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ralph was a founder of FSG Bank and was an officer or board member of many community organizations including: Family and Children’s Services, Chattanooga Kiwanis Club, WTCI-TV Channel 45 Public Television, Junior Achievement, and Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of The Tennessee and Ohio Societies of CPA’s.

During their years in Chattanooga, Ralph and his wife, Joy, were active members of

First-Centenary United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Administrative Board and Lay Leader. In the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, he served on the Board of Pensions and the Council on Finance and Administration.

After Ralph’s retirement, he and Joy traveled extensively: visiting their girls, spending time with family and friends at the beach in Florida and playing golf all over the world. At home they shared their love with family and friends by giving them small hand-crafted items created together in their workshop.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Redmond Kendall, and is survived by daughters Joy Kendall (Charles Mueller), Cherie Toms,, and Karen Kendall; five grandchildren; and two great granddaughters, all of Dallas, Texas; a sister, Elizabeth Campbell; brothers, Keith Kendall (Cathy) and James Kendall (Wanda). We celebrate his legacy of devotion to family, charity, and community service.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the charities Ralph avidly supported: First-Centenary United Methodist Church Permanent Endowment Fund, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Winchester United Methodist Church; or North Texas Food Bank, Dallas, Texas.