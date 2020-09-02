Jerry L. Bush, age 59 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Jerry was born July 24, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Richard and Dorothy (Mitchell) Bush. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sisterm Kathy Ashbym and two brothersm Cecil Bush and Leonard Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Bush of West Union; two sisters, Billie Ball of Springdale and Gail Bush of South Lebanon; one brother Richard Bush of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry is to be cremated with no services being held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Family and friends can sign Jerry’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com