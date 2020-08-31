Janice O Thompson, 82 years, of Rarden, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Janice was born in Waverly, Ohio, on April 7, 1938,, the daughter of the late Eugene and Sally (Owens) Eblin.

In addition to her parents, Janice was also preceded in death by her husband, Berlyn Thompson, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2000; a brother, Marric Eblin; and a sister, Ruby Seagraves. Janice is survived by a son, Scotty (Jennifer) Thompson, of Wheelersburg; and a daughter, Tammy Price, of Otway. Janice will be missed by her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Bob Strickland, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

