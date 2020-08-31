Ernest “Frank” Cook age 73 years of Otway, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Mr. Cook was born July 5, 1947 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Orville Cook and Inez (Lewis) Brewer. Besides his parents he was preceded by infant daughter Kelly and a brother, Larry S. Cook.

Survivors include two daughters, Crystal Cook-Varney of Otway and Tammy Trenary of West Union; two sons, Larry F. Cook of Blue Creek and Michael W. Cook of Blue Creek; one brother, Mark Brewer of West Union; 17 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Grave side services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery with Chet Whaley officiating.

