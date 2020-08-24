Walter Aid West, 90, of Mowrystown, passed away Thursday evening Aug. 20, 2020 at Hospice of Southwest Ohio in Madeira.

He was born June 14, 1930 to Nellie Brown West and Elmer Ernest West on a farm in Brown County, Eagle Township. He was one of four children- sister Nancy Jane West Bradford- two brothers Kenneth Ernest West, and Thomas Brown West.

He attended Fincastle School for nine years, Winchester High School three years, and graduated from Winchester High School in 1948. He attended business college at Cincinnati School of Business and enlisted in the United States Air Force on April 15,1953. He served four years in the The Air Force Weather Service and spent 18 months in Germany.

He was united in marriage to Sharlee Roberts on March 28, 1954 at the Mowrystown Church of Christ. They had two sons Roger Wayne West and Walter Andrew West. He moved to Highland County in April 1957 and lived and farmed in Whiteoak Township.

In 1986, he was selected for the position of State Highway Superintendent of Highland County. He served in that position for 14 years until he retired August 1, 2000 at 70 years of age.

Walter was a member of the Mowrystown Church of Christ, Winchester Masonic Lodge, Highland County Democratic Party, Highland County Board of Election, Highland County Rural Zoning Commissions, Mowrystown American Legion Post #694, Senior Citizens Investment Club, and Mowrystown Life Squad.

Walter was an avid sports fan, especially when his grandchildren and great grandchildren were involved. He loved traveling and had visited all 50 states. The most enjoyable times of his life were spent farming with his two sons and others. He had a long and enjoyable life. Life with mostly good health. He was very proud of his wife and family, all of whom he loved dearly.

Surviving are his two sons, Roger W. (Nancy) West of Mowrystown and Andy West of Mowrystown; three granddaughters, Lora (Chad) Alexander, April (Kevin) Michael and Andrea West; great-grandsons- Mason, Caleb, Cole, Jonah Aid, Gavin, Jude, Gabriel, and Samuel; one great-granddaughter- Cora; many nieces and nephews; and brother, Kenneth (Sharon) West of Winchester and Judy West of Rushville.

In addition to his parents and wife, Walter was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law Jane West Bradford and Frederick Bradford and his brother Thomas West. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Adrian and Barbara Roberts.

Services were held at the Mowrystown Church of Christ at 11 a.m on Monday, Aug. 24 with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment followed at the Roberts Cemetery, Taylorsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Mowrystown Church of Christ “Oldies but Goodies” ow Whiteoak High School Baseball.