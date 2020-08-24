Susan H. Conway, 67, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday Aug. 20, 2020.

Susan was born May 26, 1953 in Cincinnati to the late Albert and Jean Hall Harmeier. She was a 1971 graduate of Summit Country Day School in Cincinnati, a 1975 graduate of The Ohio State University, and received a Masters Degree in Education from Xavier University. Susan was a member of St. Patrick’s Church.

Susan served as Director of Episcopal Day School, Services Coordinator of Help Me Grow of Brown County, and she was also a CASA Volunteer.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Michael Conway, DVM; her children Bart (Lisa) Conway of Lexington, Kentucky and Cody (Rajeana) Conway of Versailles, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Ava Conway, Ryan Conway, MJ Conway, and Landry Conway; siblings, Ellen (John) Eiffert, David (Kathleen) Harmeier, Patty (Charles) Handel, Ann (Bob) Buehler, Albert (Gail) Harmeier, and Lisa (Dennis) Dalga; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday Aug. 29, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, Maysville, Kentucky with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant.

Visitation will be from 5- 8 p.m.. Friday, Aug. 28 at the church.

Inurnment will be held at the convenience of her family in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

