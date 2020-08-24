Melinda K. Montgomery

Melinda Kay Montgomery, age 44, of Manchester, went home with the Lord early Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Rarden, Ohio. She was born March 14, 1976 in Maysville, Kentucky, daughter of Connie Cassidy Morgan of Manchester and the late Theodore M. Morgan. She was married to Johnny D. Montgomery for nine years, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother,,Theodore N. Morgan; grandson, Brice Rothwell; her first husband, Chris Beckett; and her grandmother, Eleanor Cassidy.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughters, Tori Beckett of Nobleton, Florida,, Cassidy Pribble of Manchester, Brookly Montgomery of Blue Creek and Lakota Montgomery of Lynx; sons, Devin Montgomery of Manchester and Johnny Dale Montgomery of Lynx; grandsons, Jace Sanders of Nobleton, Florida, Robert M. Rothwell III of Lynx, and Tyler Waters of Blue Creek; granddaughter, Aaliyah Reisinger of Blue Creek; brother, Mickey Morgan and wife Rita of Danville, Illinois; special nieces, Kelly and Shelly Morgan of Tennessee and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the Manchester Cemetery with Pastor Tony Watson officiating. Services are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.