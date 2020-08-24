Kenneth N. Walker, 85, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 7, 1935 in Huntington West Votginia, son of the late Conrad and Adrian Sibert Walker. He was the widower of the late Joyce Ann Tomlin Walker, who passed away in 2017. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Pearl Gifford.

Kenneth honorably served his country in the United State Army in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a lifelong member of the Manchester Apostolic Pentecostal Church and retired from Copeland. Kenneth loved antiques, horses, and most importantly, his family.

He is survived by his children, Sherri Bowman and husband Rick of Manchester and Randell Walker and wife Crystal of Ripley; grandchildren, Jennifer Bowman-McRoberts and husband Wes of Maysville, Kentucky,, Jonathon Bowman and wife Kayla of Manchester, and Daryan Rigsby of Kodiak, Alaska; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Kennedy Bowman, Chase and Cade McRoberts; and his sister, Helen Kegley of Florida.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold private funeral services at their convenience with Pastor Brian Young officiating. Burial will be in the Manchester Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Manchester Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 405 Jack Roush Way, Manchester, OH 45144 or to the Manchester Fire Department, 405 E. 5th St., Manchester, OH 45144.

