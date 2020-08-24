Joy M. Dillon, age 82, of West Union, Ohio, passed peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020 at the Ohio State University-Wexler Medical Center in Columbus. She was born July 28, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents, Elmer Ellsworth Cook and Fannie May Hackworth; first husband, Vincent A. Ireland, Jr.; second husband, Roger H. Dillon; and two brothers, Jacque E. Cook and Harry Cook.

Joy is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline L. McCulley of Phoenix, Arizona and Venet A. Ireland (Steven Toney) of Granville, Ohio; one son, Vincent A. Ireland III (Jette) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; nine grandchildren: Jennifer Dunkin-Carlyle (Nathan) of Westerville, Keith M. Dunkin, Jr. (Jessica) of Westerville, Sarah Dunkin (Brian Carmichael) of Pataskala, Catherine Dunkin of Granville, Madison Sophia Dunkin of Granville, Rachel McCulley Kemmerle (Kevin) of Phoenix, Arizona, Lauren McCulley of Newark, Delaware, Hope Ireland of St. Joseph, Michigan and Vincent A. Ireland, IV of St. Joseph, Michigan; and seven great-grandchildren, Jack Carmichael, Clara Dunkin, Marilyn Carmichael, Amos and Ezra Carlyle, Jacob Dunkin and Dylan Kemmerle.

Memorial donations can be made to: Hospice of Central Ohio , 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH 43055

There will be a private viewing on Monday, Aug. 24,, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union followed by a public funeral at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.