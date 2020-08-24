Earnest Wallingford age 78 years, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Mr. Wallingford was born June 6, 1942 in Lewis, Kentucky to the late Frank and Bessie (Mason) Wallingford.

Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Parker of Winchester and Vickie Swearingen of West Union; one sister, Ada Wallingford of Elizaville, Kentucky; one brother, Eddie Wallingford of Elizaville, Kentucky; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at noon at the Kirker Cemetery. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

