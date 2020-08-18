By Ashley McCarty-

The West Union Village Council met on Aug. 11 to appoint a new council member to the vacant seat and discuss financial concerns.

The seat was previously held by Ted Grooms, who resigned in June. He served only six months before his resignation.

The prospective applicants for the remaining term were Bill Denton, Donna Young, and Veronica Grooms.

“I want to thank the tree people that sent the letters in. I want to thank you for your interest,” said Councilman Steve Rothwell.

Rothwell presented a motion for Donna Young to fill the seat, seconded by Councilman Jason Francis, and council approved.

Solicitor Lisa Rothwell addresses Denton and Grooms, telling them that people are needed to work on the zoning board as well.

Young was sworn in before Mayor Jason Buda, and took the open seat next to Councilman Randy Brewer.

A motion by Francis to approve the minutes of the July 28 regular meeting was seconded by Councilman Randy Brewer, council agreed.

A motion by Steve Rothwell to pay bills was seconded by Francis, council also agreed.

A motion by Steve Rothwell to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of July for the net amount of: $2,693, seconded by Brewer, council again agreed.

A motion by Steve Rothwell to accept Ordinance 2020-3, to rescind Ordinance 2009-9, the revenue for the West Union Volunteer Fire Department, second reading was seconded by Brewer, council agreed.

“Jerry[Kirker can’t be here. He wanted me to bring up the repaving of the streets because the quote that he got on them is only good until Friday, Aug. 14, and probably, the way everything else is, it’ll probably be higher if we don’t do that now,” said Steve Rothwell.

Steve Rothwell said Kirker had been in touch with Brown County Construction and the streets they were looking to repave should be completed. Council had tabled the issue previously for fear the new pavement would be cut up by RLA Utilities.

“He also wanted me to tell you about the traffic light down on State Route 41. They’ve got the lights up, they’re waiting on Columbus Southern [Power Co.] to come in and finish wiring them up,” said Steve Rothwell. “After the traffic lights are wired, they will flash caution for one week, before operating normally.”

“Also, regarding the splash pad, Kirker said that he’s trying to get in touch with the girl over at GE to come over and finish what they’re wanting to do, like to put in the other stuff, and then when that’s done, then we’ll go up there and finish with the seeding and stuff like that,” said Steve Rothwell. Rothwell said Kirker also reported the sewer plant project was doing fine.

Councilman Brewer asked if they’d had slippage on State Route 247, Steve Rothwell said he hadn’t noticed it.

“I noticed that the one out on 125 there as you go through the curve, it’s getting real bad. I mean it says 25 mile an hour, you better not hit at 35. It’ll tear a car up. That needs to be fixed as soon as possible,” said Steve Rothwell.

Steve Rothwell said the state no longer fixes state highways within the village, the village has to take care of it. Chief Tim Sanderson said it was about a two-inch drop.

“That’s one thing that is on this — where I was talking about the blacktop and the streets, that repair is in there, too,” said Steve Rothwell.

Lisa Rothwell asked Steve Rothwell for clarification on the splash pad and asked if the electric was in. Steve Rothwell said they are waiting for GE to come in, then it’ll be finished up, said it could be finished by next week.

“On the splash pad, GE went around and they donated equipment and benches and stuff life that, so that’s what they’re putting together. GE did that for each of the splash pads. For a long time they were waiting on the electric to get hooked up. So, electric’s done, and so now we’re just waiting on GE,” said Lisa Rothwell.

Brewer asked who was going to contact GE, “Steve Rothwell,” said Kirker.

“I want a name this time. I’m not trying to be a smart alec, but this has been going on for two years,” said Brewer. Mayor Buda said for Brewer to call Economic Director Holly Johnson in the morning.

Lisa Rothwell said Debbie Ryan was who she had written the letter to, “ but, I don’t know what you’re talking about, you need a name. Which name do you need? Jerry’s going to call Debbie Ryan,” said Lisa Rothwell.

Brewer said this has been going on since 2018; Lisa Rothwell said she understood his concern, Jerry is going to call Ryan.

“And Jerry said that could be done by the end of the week, that phone call can be done,” said Lisa Rothwell. Steve Rothwell said yes; Kirker wants to finish it up next week.

“We’ve got to okay the paving] to get that done. Kirker says the way RLA Utilities talked to him — he said he’s talking to somebody down there now — and they’re looking to have all their work done ,” said Steve Rothwell. Lisa Rothwell asked when RLA Utilities was going to be done, Steve Rothwell said by the end of next week.

“I had a question that I’m going to bring up today. I had a couple different people message me with concerns that those metal plates — some of them have got, especially in front of, I noticed, there’s one in front of Dollar General — those spikes are up two inches passed. A car hits that, that’s going to be pretty nasty,” said Lisa Rothwell.

Brewer said he heard somebody’s tire was flat from it.

“Well, I don’t know, but if it’s not done, they need to go back in and put their spikes down, so, Jason, can you make sure that Jerry knows that?” said Lisa Rothwell. Francis asked what the total was for the complete project; Village Clerk Tanya Johnson said $104, 783.

“I looked in the budget, the appropriations, and I did not see a street construction kind of thing. My question is, does that come out of the general fund?” said Francis.

Steve Rothwell said yes.

“In the contingency, we only have $101,900. We’d have to go back to up the budget, and the appropriations. There’s not enough money,” said Village Clerk Tanya Johnson.

“So, what else is there marked in street for that to be done,” said Lisa Rothwell. Johnson said the state highway fund has $8,283.42, that can be used on State Route 125.

“In street construction, the only amount I have is $13,575.20, but we cannot use all of that, because we pay the electric bill and everything out of that. So, we’d have to budget that back a little bit,” said Johnson.

Lisa Rothwell said they cannot wipe out the entire contingency on the project.

“I think that all of the streets need serviced, but I think we’re going to make the tough decision on what ones need it the most,” said Francis. Lisa Rothwell said State Route 125 has to be done.

“And you can use $8,200 of that from there, but I don’t know how the bid is broke down,” said Lisa Rothwell. Buda said State Route 125 was $13,144.75.

At the council meeting on July 28, Kirker had announced the blacktop quotes were Walnut Street [from Wilson Drive to Chestnut Ridge] at $32,494.65, State Route 41 [from South Street to the dead end at Washington Street] at $46,858.50 and Sparks Street [from Logans Lane to 247] at $12,285.10.

Sanderson said South Street is pretty rough, so is the intersection at Wilson Drive and Walnut Street.

“If you did at least the 125 Highway, which is quoted at $13,144.75, we took the $8,283.42 from the state highway fund, you have less than $5,000 that would have to come out of contingency, so that’s an easily doable one. My concern is, if this bid is based on getting all of those together, then they were able to get us that price, that price may not stand,” said Lisa Rothwell.

Steve Rothwell said the price will probably change if they can’t do all three at the same time, Lisa Rothwell asks what company it was through, Steve Rothwell said Brown County Construction.

Buda asked if they wanted to move forward with any streets and Lisa Rothwell suggested to table it until they find out if the bid can be separated out.

Danni Studebaker from West Union Life Squad reported 68 runs for August, 217 for July, and 1,416 runs for the year.

“Another thing is, I have a problem with our water fund. In our water fund, and water operating fund, we’ve got $4,771.11. I don’t know what’s wrong, I don’t know why the money’s not coming in. I was going to ask Jerry today, because Shelley [Gifford] just paid the water bill and all that stuff. This is bad,” said Johnson.

Steve Rothwell said Kirker said that there are about four leaks that they’re looking for right now.

“I don’t know if that would cost that much money or not, if it’s a bad enough leak it would,” said Steve Rothwell.

“So what is a good number to have in there? $70,000?” asked Francis. Johnson said $60-$80,000; $100,000 would be great. Lisa Rothwell asked what was normally in the fund; Johnson said about $60,000.

“So it went from $60,000 to $4,000 in a month?” said Lisa Rothwell. Johnson said no, it’s been going down for several months.

“Well, it has to be the leaks, because, I mean, if people are paying their water bills,” said Steve Rothwell. Lisa Rothwell said there are some pretty significant bills out there not being paid due to COVID-19. Brewer said that would be a good question to ask Kirker.

Francis announced the Community Meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Councilman Brewer said they appreciated all three council applicants, every one of them was a good candidate.

“It is an honor to join the team, and I hope that will people get in touch with me, and I’ll try my best to help, but it is an honor. It’s been a long time since a female has sat in one of these chairs,” said Young.

With no more business before the council, the meeting was adjourned.

The Village Council meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.