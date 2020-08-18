School year approaches for uncertain teachers

By Ashley McCarty-

With the new school year looming ever closer, teachers prepare to face the uncertainties of the upcoming year with mixed emotions.

“I feel that both the students and the teachers all need to get back into the classroom to some sense of routine and normalcy. I believe that the students learn better when they are in the classroom. However, this school year is going to be anything but normal,” said Karisa Miller, a first grade teacher at West Union Elementary.

Miller is worried about several things this year.

“As I talk to my colleagues and we discuss routine procedures, it seems that more issues that I hadn’t even thought of yet come up, which causes more anxiety. One of my top concerns is trying to keep all of my students socially distanced in the classroom and throughout our school day so that no one gets sick,” said Miller.

Miller thinks about walking in a line with a class full of students, trying to keep them six feet apart; she thinks about the items shared in the classroom on a daily basis, such as books, pencils, and wipe boards.

“What’s even more concerning is one of the students taking the virus home to grandparents or caregivers who might be responsible for raising that child. What happens if and when they get sick? What will happen to that child?” said Miller.

Since DeWine’s mask order, Miller has a new worry — keeping masks on students, as well as herself all day.

“I heard someone else say that this year we are all going to be like first-year teachers trying to figure things out and that is definitely true. Our goal is just to keep everyone safe and make the school year as fun and productive as it can be,” said Miller.

Fifth Grade Math Teacher Julie Weeks, who also works at West Union Elementary, shares a similar unease.

“I have experienced a wide range of emotions since our district went to remote learning in March. Worry about my students, the staff in our district, and members of our community weigh heavy on my mind daily. I do not take the return to our physical school buildings lightly,” said Weeks.

Despite her trepidation, Weeks is confident.

“Much thought and planning have gone into each aspect of the school day, including the removal of furniture and distancing desks and tables in classrooms and cafeterias. Many hours have been spent working out even the most minute details. I believe our school board members, health department staff, administration at central office and administration and staff in each of our buildings have worked diligently to create as safe an environment as is possible at this time,” said Weeks.

Though doesn’t stop Weeks from being concerned.

“Am I concerned about the health of our students and staff? Yes. But I am also looking forward to seeing our students and staff return to our building. Our classrooms and schools look a little different, but my passion for teaching and love for my students remain. If social distancing, wearing a mask, extra hand-washing, and more rigorous sanitizing of buildings is what we have to do to get back to educating our children, I will be as ready as I can,” said Weeks.

Weeks’ words may be the echo of confidence parents need. While teachers and staff may have the uneasiness of the pandemic on their shoulders, parents can be assured that these educators will work to the best of their ability and face the challenge.

Educators such as Laura Applegate, third grade math and science teacher at Peebles Elementary, despite her age, is ready to confront that challenge for the children.

“I am 50, a little older than most. I have thought about it long and hard, which is what every parent should do. Our district has offered other options. I, in no way, know what is best for other families. I am not in their homes. But, for those who choose to send their children, I will be there. I consider myself extremely creative. If push comes to shove, I will do whatever I have to do, to the fullest extent that I can, to fulfill my call as an educator,” said Applegate.

For some educators, such as Stacey Camp, intervention specialist at Peebles Elementary, teaching in-person is her best option. Camp teaches kindergarten and first grade students. To teach young children in reading and mathmatics online is very difficult, and it is important to have immediate contact with her students, said Camp.

“It is important that we remain cognizant that practices and policy may need to change and we do so with the goal of keeping all safe and healthy so that we can continue our school year in our buildings with staff and students as much as possible. At the end of the day we must ask ourselves if we have done the best job possible to teach our students and to keep them healthy? If our answer is not a solid yes, then we must reassess and put new best practices into place. We have precious children sitting in their school seats that put their faith in us to teach them and keep them safe,” said Camp.

“How can we ever let them down?”, she asked.

“We are blessed to live in Adams County for many different reasons with one being our rural setting. I believe our rural setting has helped in the low cases of COVID due to a natural social distancing. It can be difficult for people to adjust to the new normal that we are having to live through in the here and now,” said Camp.

Camp has put aside her reluctance to wear a mask for the safety of herself and others.

“I have put aside my reluctance to wear a mask because I do not want to be responsible for anyone else becoming ill and I do think it can help to protect me as well. As we begin this 2020-2021 school year I hope everyone will join me in praying for the safety and continued health of our students and staff. We are truly living through history that our grandchildren and great grandchildren will someday read about.”