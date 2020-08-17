Tracey Lynn Morgan, 58, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born Oct. 11, 1961 in Greene County, Ohio, daughter of the late Judy Darlene Elliott Hammond. She was the widow of the late Thomas Morgan, who passed away in 2018.

She is survived by her son, Joseph (Michelle Doll) Maxfield of Hamilton, Ohio; daughter, Anna Chamblin of Seaman; her beloved granddaughters, Isabella Chamblin, Bethany Coomer and Emilee Royal; siblings, Wayne Hammond Jr., Genia (Kevin) Pinkerton, and Timothy Hammond; her lifelong friends, Mary Coates and Danny Calloway; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tracey’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1- 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at The River Barn Event Venue, 7021 W. Second St., Manchester. Inurnment will take place at the Manchester Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at wilsonhomeforfunerals.com