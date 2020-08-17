Shelby J. Chain, age 76, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday Aug. 14, 2020 at Mercy Health – Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati. She was born Feb. 14, 1944 in Blue Lick, Ky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Orville Sapp and Lucille Zornes; one daughter, Johnna C. Florence; one son, Darrell Cox; and one brother, Wayne Sapp.

Shelby is survived by husband Albert Chain of West Union, two sons, Michael Sapp (Lisha Brock) of Manchester and David Jenkins of West Chester; three daughters, Lisa Sapp of Cincinnati, Lucinda Chain (Chanda Bradford) of Winchester, and Autumn Fulton ; four brothers, J.C. Sapp (Nancy) of Florida, Anthony Sapp (Kelly) of Cincinnati, Tim Sapp (Lisa) of Batavia, Rodney Sapp (Debbie Merfert) of Seaman; six sisters: Shirley Fetters of Winchester, Teresa Hayslip (Mike) of Ripley, Beverly Frankfurth of North Dakota, Brenda Roberts of South Carolina, Mardella Bowles (Walter) of Arizona, and Judy Jordan (Alan) of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Melissa Leahy of Florence, Ky., Jeania Smith (Chris Travis) of Independence, Ky., Stephanie Stegall (Annie Bishop) of Florence, Ky., and Crista Scott (Blake) of Ripley; many great- grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 3 – 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The public funeral is at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. David Benjamin will officiate. As a COVID-19 precaution please wear a mask.

