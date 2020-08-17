Linda Sue Irwin Friend, 61, of Manchester, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born Jan. 13, 1959 in Maysville, Ky., daughter of the late Donald and Joyce Tucker Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Peggy Irwin, and a step-brother, Burdette Woods.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber Gregory and husband Nathan of Morehead, Ky.; son, Brandon Friend and wife Katy of Bainbridge, Ohio; grandchildren, Marshall and Kelsey Friend, Reid Lanham, Dom Chambers, Emma and Landon Gregory; siblings, Brenda Kinhalt and husband David of Stout, Connie Bilyeu and husband Troy of Manchester, and Jerry Irwin and wife Carolyn of Manchester; and her sister-in-law, Sue Woods

Family and friends are invited to visit from 6:- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the funeral home, with Pastor Owen Applegate officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.