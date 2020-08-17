Elizabeth “Libby” Marie Bays, age 69 of Battle Creek, died at Bronson Hospital Battle Creek on Aug. 9, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1951, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and Bernice (Chaboude) Crummie.

After receiving her LPN license, Libby was an LPN at the Laurels of Galesburg for over 15 years. She had a true heart for caring for the elderly. She was very active at Urbandale Baptist Church, and had served as the secretary. On Sept. 10, 1968, she married Walter Bays. He preceded her in death just four weeks prior.

She is survived by her children, Edward Bays, Susana (Todd) Wright, and Michelle (Eric) Johnson; her grandchildren, Dillon Bays, Meaghan (Jacob) Boes, Sarah, Jared, and Noah Wright and Zoe Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Destiny, Avery, and Evan Todd Bays; her sister-in-law, Lucinda Crummie; and several nieces and nephews. Libby was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Walter.

A church service will be held at Urbandale Baptist Church in Battle Creek, Michigan, where she was a member. Libby will be buried at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Libby’s honor to the Laurels of Galesburg Activity Fund.

Please visit Libby’s webpage to sign the online guest book or to leave a condolence, https://www.langelands.com.