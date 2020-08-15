Norma Jean (Johnson) Binion, 83 years, of Peebles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Pleasant Manor Home, in Faribault, Minnesota.

Norma Jean was born in Peebles, Ohio, on Oct. 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Blanchard and Edna (Daulton) Johnson. Norma Jean attended the Peach Mountain Community Church. She was proud of being named valedictorian for the Peebles High School Class of 1953. She worked as a teacher’s aide.

In addition to her parents, Norma Jean was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Johnson and Carl Johnson, and by two sisters, Betty Conley and Sharon Setty.

She is survived by her son, Bryan Scott Binion, of Minnesota. Norma Jean is also survived by four brothers, Dick Johnson, Bucky Johnson, Jerry Johnson, and Danny Johnson; and two sisters, Lorene Couser and Debbie Johnson, all of Peebles. Norma Jean will be missed by her three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5- 7 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.