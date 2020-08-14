One dead, one in custody following Thursday shooting

By Ashley McCarty-

There is one fatality and one man in custody following a shooting that occurred on Aug. 13 in Adams County, said officials.

According to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers of the Adams County Sheriff’s Dept., a call was received at 1:42 p.m.

“A caller said they heard a gunshot, heard someone hollering,” said Rogers.

According to Rogers, officers responded to 7147 Mt. Unger Rd, Otway, Oh, where the body of Robert George Bucher Jr., 31, of Otway, Ohio, was found.

An alert was put out for the black Dodge Dakota of suspect Anthony L. Cancelliere, 63, also of Otway, said Rogers.

According to Sgt. Josh Hunter of Georgetown Post 8, State Trooper David Ellis located the vehicle in the village of West Union, and got behind the vehicle going westbound on W. Walnut Street.

According to Hunter, Cancelliere drove straight on to State Route 125, driving left of center, before impacting with a white Chrysler Convertible that was stopped at the traffic light.

The suspect was not fleeing and not going very fast at the time of the incident, said Hunter.

After the impact, Ellis took Cancelliere into custody at 4:24 p.m. and transported him to the courthouse, where he was released into the custody of the Adams County Sheriff’s Dept.

Cancelliere is currently being held at the Adams County Sheriff’s Dept. on a murder charge.