Online learning explodes as school year nears

By Ashley McCarty-

Online learning has begun to explode as parents are choosing non-traditional instruction in light of COVID-19.

Marla Young, online school adminstrator for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, has been overwhelmed with the interest in the past two weeks.

“The last two weeks I have contacted — and actually, I have somebody who helps me make contacts, Billy Bloom at North Adams — because the number was getting so overwhelming. Between the last two weeks, I think we have contacted, or are in the process of contacting 297 parents,” said Young.

Last year, while an online program was not available for elementary students, only 40 full-time students were enrolled online.

“We didn’t have an elementary program last year for online. We just had one for grades seven through 12. So, last year, I had roughly 40 full-time online students. I had several students that would take a high school class here and there for remediation, but as far as full-time online, I had 40 [students.] So, we knew with the pandemic and everything going on that we were going to need an elementary program,” said Young.

ACOVSD settled on the Virtual Learning Academy through the Jefferson County Educational Service Center.

“We’ll do direct enrollments through them. They still remain an Adams County student, which is really good, they’ll be on our records, our student, but the teacher will be provided through Jefferson County,” said Young.

Young said they thought about their own teachers peforming the online learning, but didn’t want to overwhelm them.

“We felt like they were going to be so overwhelmed with everything going on, and making arrangements for their own classroom, that to throw on additional kids that weren’t going to be in the classroom was a lot to ask of them until we knew for sure what was going on,” said Young.

Students will be provided with a high-quality certified teacher through the Virtual Learning Academy, and it will now be open to grades kindergarten through sixth.

“So, of the 290 something contacts that we’ve made, I would say probably three fourths of those are elementary kids. High school — I think it will pick up, but high school parents and students don’t tend to contact me until closer to school time. They just don’t worry about it as much, whereas the elementary piece is new, so I’ve got parents contacting me daily,” said Young.

On Aug. 4, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a mandatory mask order for grades kindergarten through 12. From the time of the announcement to Wednesday morning, Young had received over 50 emails from exasperated parents who didn’t want their child to wear a mask.

“I had probably 50 something emails between last night and this morning, because of Gov. DeWine’s new protocol for masks kindergarten through 12. So, I had, like I said, a lot more ‘oh, I don’t want my kid to have to wear a mask all the time, so I’m going to put them online.’ So, I’m really surprised at the numbers, I really didn’t anticipate that many. When we talked about it, I thought maybe, you know, 20 to 30 kids, but, it’s looking like it’s going to be probably anywhere from 150 to 200 elementary kids online,” said Young.

Young said that was the main concern for parents who were choosing to enroll their children online — masks.

“I mean, there’s been a few that’s really concerned about the actual COVID-19, but the majority of mine have been just ‘my kid doesn’t want to wear a mask,’ or ‘I don’t want my kid to have to wear a mask,’ or the fact that maybe they have asthma, or somebody in the home has a medical condition, and they just don’t want it to come back to them. Not so much of their fear themselves of their kid getting it,” said Young.

The mask has honestly been the big thing, she said.

“I feel like the mask wasn’t such a necessity, that, you know, a lot more parents would probably send their kids to school,” said Young.

Young plans to meet with parents this week at each location, go over the program, and hand out chromebooks so students are prepared when school starts. For more information, Young can be reached at marla.young@ovsd.us or (937) 544-2336 ext. 81081.

Manchester Junior High and High School Principal Dana Pollock reported a similar rise in online learning, with 100 students — high school and elementary, respectively — currently interested. Last year, only seven students took online classes in the district; elementary did not have an online program.

“Our enrollment in the online program is higher than last year, and I attribute that to the COVID-19 issues we are currently experiencing. I truly do not believe we would have as many students wishing to have their classes online if we were coming back as we normally would to school,” said Pollock.

Unlike Young, however, Pollock did not report the same interest by parents in online learning because of masks.