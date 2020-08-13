By Ashley McCarty-

Michael and Talitha Parks of Church 180 in Seaman were recently awarded a certificate of recognition by the Adams County Commissioners for their food pantry distribution efforts.

Stepping into the Church 180 warehouse on any given Wednesday can leave a visitor with a sense of awe. Almost the entirety of the space becomes a congested epicenter of boxes — from dry goods, to canned foods, to coveted jugs and packages of dairy and produce.

What started as a small operation over four months ago has bloomed and become an impressive, praiseworthy service to county communities.

“When school closed down at the beginning of the pandemic, we started working on getting supplies for the children the very next day,” said Talitha Parks.

For four years prior, Michael and Talitha Parks were a part of the weekend food program to provide food to at-risk children at North Adams Elementary.

“They had identified about 60 kids who they considered at-risk for not having food on the weekends. These kids benefited from the free lunch and the free breakfast, they were getting two meals Monday through Friday while school was in session. They had identified those with us about four years ago,” said Michael Parks.

When school closed down due to the pandemic, the couple were concerned for the children.

“Then when pandemic happened, basically we were concerned, as was the school. We were concerned about those weekend kids. If we knew they weren’t getting food on the weekends, and we were taking care of that, now they’re not getting food Monday through Friday. So that’s what got us involved was feeding those children, and then we saw there was a bigger need and no one else could do it, because they didn’t have a loading dock. So we stepped up,” said Michael Parks.

On May 6, Church 180 became a licensed food pantry through the Free Store Food Bank.

“The Inter-faith House, the homeless shelter and the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Food Pantry, they were helping supplement our food, so I was able to order through them. Then, when the food bank had realized that their numbers had raised so much, they contacted me directly. They rushed through the process since we were serving so many in the community. Once I was able to contact someone, we had our pantry license by the next day,” said Talitha Parks.

Now, thousands of pounds of food are delivered straight to the Church 180 warehouse. Just last Wednesday, on Aug. 5, five total semi-loads were delivered.

“We had the National Guard that had three trailers [equivalent to semi-loads], and then I had a semi with dairy and then a semi for milk. The National Guard, one of their trailers was our mixed produce this week,” said Talitha Parks. The National Guard shipment by itself equated to 21,419 pounds. 40,000 pounds had been delivered overall, with a combined total of 50,000 pounds distributed Wednesday and Thursday.

Once the shipments are delivered, the food will be apportioned among their partner churches for distribution; West Union Church of Christ, Grace Fellowship, Sinking Springs Community Church, and Wrightsville Community Church.

“Half of it will be distributed to the other distribution sites for the Summer Blessings Program, but those sites only handle families with children. I had approval through the food bank for them to act as branches of the Church 180 Emergency Pantry for the Summer Blessings Program. Anyone else who needs food that does not have children 17 and under living in the home, they’re allowed to pick up here at the emergency pantry, and we do them as well on Wednesdays, that’s why we keep the majority here,” said Talitha Parks.

Last week, the Church 180 location served 500 families, and over 1,000 individuals. With their partners, they are serving right around 2000 individuals per week.

“Then we are serving anywhere between 500 to 750 families depending what week of the month it is. Those numbers are a little bit lower at the beginning of the month, or they had been since we started, now they’re staying pretty consistent. So, we are around 750 families a week. We’ll serve almost 500 here, and Grace Fellowship is the next largest distribution site, so she’ll give out 125 family boxes this evening over there at their site, and then the other sites as well,” said Talitha Parks.

Michael and Talitha Parks take no praise for themselves despite the commendable achievements their pantry has produced.

“We are happy to receive the award on behalf of everybody that we work with, all of our amazing church partners, and our amazing volunteers, and through the community. We will receive it in honor of all of them helping along the way, because there’s been a multitude of people. Even the school employees — there’s no way we could name everybody that’s helped, there’s no way,” said Talitha Parks.

Talitha also extends her thanks to their partner churches which have been with them since day one of the four month entirety; Julie Seaman of Sinking Springs Community Church, Angie Whitley, family and team from Grace Fellowship, and Olivia Bess, Karen Young, and team from the West Union Church of Christ.