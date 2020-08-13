Local golf squads swing into action

By Mark Carpenter-

Considered a “low-contact” sport by the powers-that-be in Columbus, the high school golf seasons got underway and all four boys squads from Adams County were in action on the road.

Coach Carl Schneider and his West Union Dragons kicked off the season on Aug, 5, competing in the eight-team Teays Valley Invitational at the Foxfire Player’s Club in Lockbourne, Ohio. The Dragons acquitted themselves well, finishing fourth in the field with a combined team score of 373. The top golfer on the day for West Union was Derrick Pell, who shot 86, followed by teammates Clayton Jones (92), Cameron Campbell (97), Dakota Pell (98), Jonathan MacDowell (98), and Aden Weeks (107).

On Thursday, Aug, 6, all four county squads participated in the Portsmouth Invitational, held at the Portsmouth Elks Course. Fifteen teams crowded the Elks and in the end, it was ,Manchester placing second overall (344), West Union sixth (351), North Adams eighth (359), and Peebles 10th (377).

The Greyhounds were led by Daulton McDonald, who fired 35 on the front nine and 39 on the back for a 74 that placed him second overall among 75 golfers, trailing only Wheelersburg’s Trevin Mault’s 71 (the Pirates were the overall team champion at 334). Also on the course for the Hounds were Luke Hayslip (83), Chase McDonald (95), Isaiah Scott (92), and Logan Bell (102).

It was also a banner day for North Adams junior T.J. Holt, who shot 43 on the front nine, but then rebounded with a sizzling 36 on the back to card 79, good for fifth place in the individual standings. Senior Carson Chaney also had a fine day on the links, going 39-42 for an 81 that left him sixth in the individual standings. Holt and Chaney were joined by teammates Brady Lung (92), Jacob Campbell (107), and Wyatt Roades (119).

West Union (351) placed sixth in the overall standings, paced by a round of 86 (46-40) from senior Clayton Jones, followed by Derrick Pell (88), Jonathan MacDowell (88), Dakota Pell (89), and Cameron Campbell (98).

Coach Michael Walls and his Peebles Indians also made the trip to Portsmouth and finished 10th overall in the team standings (377). The Indians were paced by senior Oakley Burba, who shot an 89 for the days, joined at the Elks by teammates Dawson Mills (93), Logan Mahan (93), Brennan Kyle (102), and Keltin Robinson (107).

Coach Schneider always keeps his Dragons busy early in the season and on Saturday, Aug. 8, the West Union boys ventured to the Veterans Memorial Course in Chillicothe to compete in the Unioto Military Appreciation Tournament and compete they certainly did, bringing home the team title with an impressive overall score of 327. The dragons were led by Clayton Jones, who was co-medalist on the day, firing a 72 over the 18-hole tourney.

“We had a great day,” said Coach Schneider. “We have not scored like we did today in about 14 years.”

The big golf event of this week is the annual Adams County Cup, which should be a very exciting battle for 18 holes. The Cup will be played at Hilltop Golf Course, beginning at 8 a.m. The complete report on the Cup will appear in the Aug. 19 edition of The People’s Defender.