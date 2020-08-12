J.C. Phipps Jr., age 94 years, of Stout, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Mr. Phipps was born on May 18, 1926 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Mary Pearl (Grooms) and James Corbett Phipps, Sr. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Hines and Zohn Phipps.

Mr. Phipps was a member of many organizations including the NRA, the Farm Bureau, the 4-H advisor committee, the Adams County Vegetable Growers, and was a Jefferson High School alumnus.

Survivors include three sons, J. Corbett Phipps (Carol) of West Union, James Adam Phipps (Kelly) of Stout, and John Wayne Johnson of Blue Creek; two sisters, Andrea Dixon and Virginia Stapleton; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and numerous friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

Family and friends can sign Mr. Phipp’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.