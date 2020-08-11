Walter R. “Junior” Egnor, Jr., age 56, of Blue Creek, Ohio, died, Friday Aug. 7, 2020 at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. He was born Dec. 1, 1963 in Dayton. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Ralph Egnor, Sr., and son William “Billy” Egnor.

Junior is survived by one son, David R. Egnor (Nicci) of Cullman, Alabama; three daughters, Nikki Montgomery and Mindy Montgomery of Dayton and Brooklynn Egnor of West Union; mother, R. Joyce Egnor of Blue Creek; one sister, Darlene Rhodes (Richard) of Blue Creek; two brothers, Darryl Egnor (Nit) and Robert Egnor (Vanessa) of South Carolina; 11 grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial donations can be made to Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, OH 45693.

The visitation is from 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 6 p.m. Julie Horsley will officiate.

The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military service.

Junior will be cremated following his services.

As a COVID-19 precaution please wear a mask.

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc. of West Union is serving the family.