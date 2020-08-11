SHYL completes short but successful 2020 season

By Mark Carpenter-

After originally announcing the cancellation of their 2020 softball and baseball seasons, the Southern Hills Youth Leagues were able to recently complete successful summer campaigns, making use of the fields at Winchester and the West Union Recreation Park. When the orders for youth sports were updated by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, work on the diamonds began immediately and a large number of local youngsters were able to play softball and baseball seasons, all the way from 8U to high school age.

Operating any kind of sports during this COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge, but SHYL President Brad Rolfe and the directors from each town involved pulled it off with flying colors, allowing every child to play for free.

“The season went better than expected due to the circumstances and we had over 400 kids signed up to play in this free season with 29 total teams, five of those of high school age,” Rolfe told the Defender. “Crowds were great every night and really the only thing that was different this year was that we didn’t have a post-season tournament because all the teams were combined from around the area.”

“We even got to play several night games at the Rec Park this year which was a first for the league. Thanks to Scott McFarland and the West Union football program for allowing us to borrow their lights. We were all just so happy to see the kids get to play America’s pastime and a huge thanks also to West Union and Winchester for giving them a place to play.”

Gary Young is the SHYL Director in West Union and also coached a 10U baseball team in the summer action.

“I believe the 10U baseball season went well,” said Young. “All of the teams were very competitive and they all seemed to have a fun season. I want to thank all of the kids who came out to play.”

“The SHYL was successful this summer despite the COVID circumstances. I enjoyed seeing all the kids out playing and getting to see the high school kids at least have some type of 2020 season. A lot of kids grew and learned a lot, even in a short season. I hope they all stick with it.”