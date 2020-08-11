ACOVSD prepared for in-person school opening

By Ashley McCarty-

Ohio’s public schools were ordered closed on March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 25, Congress unanimously passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which, among other things, provides 30 billion dollars to K-12 schools in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. These funds are intended to provide relief and meet the educational challenges stemming from the Coronavirus.

“The Adams County Ohio Valley School District has consulted with local health officials, sanitarians, facility cleaning consultants, and others to best strategize those relief dollars. To date, the district has spent over $80,000 of Cares Act money to provide the safest learning environment possible during the current pandemic for the upcoming school year,” said Steve Wolfe, the District’s Facility Manager.

Some of the preparations being made in advance of the reopening of the schools include the following:

— Hiring additional cleaning staff that will focus solely on sanitation and touch-point cleaning.

— Installation of glass and plexiglass partitions at various locations throughout each of the school buildings.

— Added over 400 hand sanitizer dispensers across the school district.

— Purchased several contactless, infrared thermometers to allow staff to easily check for fevers.

— Upgraded MERV13 Filtration in building HVAC systems which meet and exceed CDC and ODE recommendation for COVID-19.

— Added electrostatic filters to HVAC equipment as an additional layer of air filtration.

— Added several microfiber, portable cleaning stations that will allow for frequent and efficient cleaning of desks, counter tops, and cafeteria tables.

— Purchased sanitation room misters that will administer Vital Oxide, an odorless, hypoallergenic, cleaning agent that is FDA approved for school use. Vital Oxide is effective in killing 99.99% of viruses and bacteria including Sars-Cov-2 (COVID-19).

— Purchased additional cafeteria tables and other furniture to promote social distancing.

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District received over 3,000 reusable cotton face masks from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation to be given to students who are unable to provide their own masks as part of the facemask order recently put in place by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine.

“Proper distancing, frequent hand washing, and use of facemasks are at the top of the list in preventing transmission of the virus, but from a facility operations standpoint, we want to make sure we are doing everything that we can to provide the healthiest learning experience possible in our school buildings,” said Superintendent Rich Seas.

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District will open its doors to students on Aug. 19 and will offer a home-based, remote learning option as well.