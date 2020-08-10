One killed in early Sunday accident

Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m.. The crash occurred on US 52 near Owl Hollow Road in Sprigg Township, Adams County, Ohio.

Michael Latchford, age 29, of Fayetteville, Ohio, was operating a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on US 52. The preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Latchford failed to properly negotiate a left curve and lost control. Mr. Latchford’s motorcycle drove off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a ditch.

Chelsea Miller, age 24, of Manchester, Ohio was a passenger on the motorcycle. Miss Miller sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Latchford was transported by UC Aircare to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. Mr. Latchford was wearing a helmet. Miss Miller was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Manchester Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Adams County Coroner’s Office responded and assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.