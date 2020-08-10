Gayle Jackson Piatt, age 81 of Georgetown, Ky., passed away July 28, 2020. He was born Oct. 4, 1938 in Peebles, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Peggy J. Piatt; parents Brice and Margaret Piatt; sister Linda Adams and her husband Glenn Adams.

He is survived by his children. Donita Scott of Tucson, Arizona, Denise Hord of Frankfort, Ky., and Damon Piatt of Georgetown, Ky.; three grandchildren;,Dylan Scott, Rayna Coon, and Kayley Piatt; five great grandchildren; brothers, Roger Piatt of Kettering, Ohio, Donald Piatt of West Union, Ohio; sisters, Thelma Stricklett of Morrow, Ohio, Janet Little of Sardinia, Ohio, and Brenda Heisler of Blue Creek, Ohio.

A private family ceremony will be held to honor Mr. Piatt.

In lieu of flowers, donations to support children attending summer camp to learn about fish and wildlife in his name to: Rachel Crume, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, #1 Sportsman Lane Frankfort, KY 40601.