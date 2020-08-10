Frozen beef bones for dogs benefit Humane Society

Submitted by Jessica Huxmann

Visitors to the local Adams County Farmers Market in West Union have been treated to a great deal for the past four weeks – free frozen beef bones for their dogs, courtesy of Bill Wickerham and End of the Ridge Marketplace, LLC. All visitors needed to do to receive the bones was to make a donation to the Humane Society of Adams County.

Helping with the donation collection were Lyrric Hanson, age 8, (“Almost 9”, she specified), and Marjorie Insko, age 8. When asked about their inspiration to raise funds for the animal shelter, both girls cited their love of animals.

Insko and her family adopted “Sadie”, a Boxer-Beagle mix, from the animal shelter in November 2019. Sadie joined a cat, six fish, and a guinea pig in her new home with the Inskos. Hanson and her family currently care for three dogs and 10 cats. The cats, all of which were rescued, have been sterilized to help prevent pet overpopulation – a key part of the Humane Society of Adams County’s Mission.

The girls helped Wickerham raise the funds by requesting donations for the animal shelter for their birthdays instead of gifts for themselves. They also added money from the sale of rocks that they painted and used some of their own money to purchase toys for the shelter pets. As of Aug. 8, $91.27 had been collected. The funds will be used by the animal shelter to help provide food and medical care to homeless pets.

For more information about End of the Ridge Marketplace, LLC, which sells local meat and meat bundles, please go to www.endoftheridge.com or call Wickerham at (937) 217-1906.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please email info@adamscountyanimals.org or call (937) 544-8585. Volunteers and pet fosters are always needed.