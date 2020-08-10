Barbara Schwab, 84 years, of Seaman, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Adams County Manor, in West Union, Ohio.

Barbara was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 2, 1936, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Magdalena (Schamer) Ottlinger. Barbara’s greatest joy was in caring for her home and family, along with mowing her lawn.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Schwab, who passed away on Sept. 21, 1991. She was also preceded in deathby her son, Dan Schwab.

Barbara is survived by two sons, David Schwab of Peebles and Bob Schwab,of Hillsboro; and a daughter, Susan (Randy) Howelett of Seaman. She also leaves a sister, Cathy Merk, of Cincinnati. Barbara will be missed by her grandson, three granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and two step grand-children.

Funeral services, officiated by Dave Hopkins, will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

