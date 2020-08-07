Marty Earl DeMint, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at home. He was born Oct. 24, 1937 in West Union, Ohio to the late Harley and Ethel DeMint. He was preceded in death by his parents and second wife, Donna (Trent) DeMint and his brother, Clifton DeMint

Marty is survived by three daughters, Kimberly DeMint, Shannon DeMint of Port Charlotte, Florida and Amanda DeMint of Lexington, Ky.; one son, Mason DeMint of Port Charlotte, Florida; five grandchildren, Corey and Andrew Paine, Miles Federico, Christopher Fernandez and Oktober DeMint; one great-grandson, Benjamin Hibbs; four sisters, Mary Curtis of West Union, Brenda Rowe (Frank) of West Union, Rita Slack (Steve) of West Union and Sandra Brumley (Jim) of Tipp City; and many nieces and nephews.

Marty was a 1955 graduate of West Union High School and then spent two years in the United States Army. Following his discharge from the Army he enlisted in the United States Navy. He retired with full honors after serving 20 years.

A public graveside inurnment was held on July 29, 2020 at the West Union Cemetery.

The Adams County Honor Guard performed a military graveside service.

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc., is serving the family.