Basketball programs all over the state are still climbing out from behind the eight ball after losing most of their summer activities to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the victims for most schools was the annual youth basketball camp, which is usually held sometime in early June. For Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils program, coming off the most successful season in program history, a youth basketball camp was extra important this summer to keep the momentum for an Elite Eight appearance rolling.

“We kept waiting for guidelines to come down from the OHSAA and as soon as we got the okay that we could have open gyms and stuff, I checked with our administration about having our pee-wee camp, and they said yes as long as we followed the guidelines,” said Coach Davis on the final day of the camp, which ran from July 27-29. The camp, for girls in grades K-8, was originally scheduled to be held in the NAHS High School gymnasium, but a last minute snafu caused the proceedings to be moved over to the NAHS Elementary.

“The floor got messed up at the high school,” says Davis of the reason for the late switch. “When they were waxing the floor during Fair Week, something went wrong and the gym became unavailable so I checked with the elementary principals on using their gym and thankfully they gave me the go-ahead.”

“We always have this camp in June and it was early July and we had the fair coming up, so we decided on the last week of July and it’s been great,” said Davis. “We have a great turnout and we followed all the guidelines, wearing masks and checking temperatures, and no spectators. We divided the girls into groups to help keep some distance. When it was time to leave, the kids all just went outside to meet their parents. It’s different for sure, hopefully just a one-year situation that we have to deal with.”

“I wasn’t sure how our numbers would be but we kept getting calls about whether we were going to have a camp. I think some parents just wanted to get these girls out of the house for three hours a day.”

As is typical of any youth basketball camp, the fundamentals of the game are stressed, with Coach Davis mentioning ball-handling, form shooting, defense,and the fact that the younger groups are quite fond of games such as freeze tag. With the older groups, the instruction becomes a bit more advanced, working on such things as shooting and screening.

Any basketball camp for the youth requires the assistance of the members of the high school Lady Devils and Coach Davis had a large contingent of the 2020-21 high school squads to assist with the camp. One of those was senior-to-be Karissa Buttelwerth, a key cog in the Lady Devils’ tournament run last spring.

“ I think all of us did a good job with the masks and stuff but I think that giving these kids something of a normal life back was really important,” said Buttelwerth. “It gave them something to do out of the house. I try not to think about the whole virus thing while we’re in the gym.”

When asked what her favorite part of the camp was, Buttelwerth quickly responded, “Definitely the games. The ball-handling and stuff is very tiring but your have to work at it to be a better player.”

There were an impressive 45 campers on hand for the three days, broken up as follows,

K-2: Kendall Geeslin, Sadie Barlow, Bristol Whalen, Haylee Wheeler, Reese Schmitz, Avery Lahmers, Whitney Rosselot, Layla Martin, Jalen Michael, Bristol Manning, Abbagail Bolton, and Cheyanne Flaugher.

Grades 3-5: Marnie Tolle, Chloe Armstrong, Sophia Barlow, Sydney McCann, Allie Tolle, Lilly-Anne Parker, Jacee Davis, Johnie Edwards, Tenzlee Burns, Riley Woods, Brenalyn Hudson, Kennedi Campbell, Marley Whalen, Ashlynn Bolton, Layla Beath, and Abby Groves.

Grades 6-8: Payton Whalen, Brooklyn Garrison, Alyson McCann, Karlie Kennedy, Tatum Grooms, Ava Pistole, Emma Pistole, Layna Pistole, Morgan Wheeler, Elizabeth Raines, Julia Wagner, Olivia Wilson, Annabelle McIntosh, Aulbrea Meade, Anna Armstrong, McKenna Shelton, and Chloe Baker.

The high school Lady Devils on hand to assist were: DeLaney Harper, Wylie Shipley, Braylie Jones, Karissa Buttelwerth, Marah Call, Sierra Kendall, Abby Gast, Laney Ruckel, Faith Howell, Mona Edwards, Kenlie Jones, Jaida Mason, Brea Stout, Hunter Grooms, Sydney Figgins, Morgan Shupert, Ainsley Grooms, Lizzie Gill, Calee Campbell, Bella Hamm, and Taylor Shelton.

“All in all it was a good three days,” said Davis. “The kids had fun and I hope they learned a little bit. I have to send out a special thank you to Tom Putnam and Mike Parker, along with my daughter Laynee, wife Jo, and JV coach Taylor Jodrey for all their contributions in making this camp safe for the kids.”