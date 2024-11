The Kylie Lucas 5K Run/Walk will be held in Manchester on Saturday, Aug. 8, beginning at the Manchester Nazarene Church.

Sign ups begin at 4 p.m. with the race scheduled to begin around 5:30 p.m.

To pre-register, contact Abby McFarland at (937) 779-6664.

All proceeds will go towards the Kylie Lucas Memorial Scholarship Fund.