Arvie K. Bradley, 60 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, Seaman, Ohio, surrounded by many dear family members.

Arvie was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 31, 1960, the son of the late Arvil and Betty (Maggard) Bradley. Arvie attended the Black Hollow Apostolic Deliverance Tabernacle.

In addition to his parents, Arvie was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Bradley and Phillip Bradley; and a sister, Judy Bradley.

He is survived by three brothers, Tim Bradley of West Milton, Ohio, Tom Bradley,of Tipp City, Ohio, and Josh Bradley of Morehead, Ky.; and seven sisters, Timberley Bradley of Peebles, Paula Pavao of Keaau, Hawaii, Goldie Wooten of Salisbury, Maryland, Rebecca Medve of Oregon, Mary Harris of Moraine, Ohio, Jonie Shepherd of Winchester, Ky. and Sue Carrier of Ohio. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services, officiated by Donald Lewis, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Antioch Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

