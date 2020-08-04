Steven R. Poole, 64 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Steven was born in West Union, Ohio, on Oct. 25, 1955, the son of Alpha (Skinner) Poole and the late Bruce Poole, of Seaman.

In addition to his mother, Steven is survived by his son, Steve (Wendy) Poole of Greenville, Ohio; and by his daughter, Shay (Marlo) Cole of Colorado. Steven also leaves behind a brother, Mike Poole of Seaman; and a sister, Kathy Gorman of Peebles. He will be sadly missed by his three grandchildren and great-grandchild.

According to Steven’s wishes, he is to be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.