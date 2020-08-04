Sexton uplifts spirits with voice during pandemic

By Ashley McCarty-

A very special resident of Adams County has lent her voice to the community in hopes to uplift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maria Sexton, 30, was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic condition caused by the deletion of genetic material from adjacent genes within a specific region of chromosome 7. Though her shortcomings could not restrain her innate talent for music and song.

Maria Sexton has loved music all of her life. She began singing in fourth grade, participating in choir throughout school, and playing the piano at age 13. Now an adult, she sings alongside friends in the Venture Productions Bell Choir.

Before the pandemic, Maria Sexton happily bequeathed smiles to those she performed for, whether playing music and singing for the elderly at nursing homes and senior centers, or performing The National Anthem at sporting and community events.

“She loves doing community things, and being around people,” said Susan Sexton, Maria’s mother and legal guardian.

Once COVID-19 hit, all of that was drawn to an unfortunate halt. Maria Sexton could no longer do what she loved most – express her artistic aptitudes and deliver those smiles that made her so happy.

“Maria was very disappointed when the [coronavirus] pandemic started. It cancelled several of her scheduled performances in the community,” said Susan Sexton.

Maria Sexton was also told she could no longer go to Venture Productions and see her friends.

“So we came up with a way to stay connected to the community by singing a song every day on Facebook. It started out with a challenge to pick a different song for a while, thinking that the pandemic would end soon, but with the extensions and overwhelming support and responses to her daily songs, she continued for 60 days, picking a different song every day and associating it with whatever she was feeling that day,” said Susan Sexton.

Maria Sexton would even change up lyrics to songs to bring awareness to coronavirus issues for fun.

The most disappointing of all, was the cancellation of Maria Sexton’s most anticipated event – singing the National Anthem at the Cincinnati Red’s game on July 24. Maria Sexton had found out she was to sing at the game at the Venture Productions yearly basketball game against the Adams County All-Stars.

“[Rogers] said Maria, you’re going to the Red’s game, you got tickets,” said Maria Sexton excitedly.

Although saddened she couldn’t go, Maria Sexton still delivered her much-loved National Anthem performance live on Facebook at 6 p.m. on July 24.

With more events slowly gaining traction in spite of COVID-19, Maria Sexton is transitioning back into her spotlight. She performed The National Anthem during the opening ceremony at the Adams County Fair, and soon, will grace the community of Seaman with her voice as she performs at the Seaman Fall Festival.

In the moments between her luminary lifestyle, Maria Sexton enjoys the occasional Big Mac from McDonald’s, dancing, making jewelry and, of course, spending time and chatting with friends and family.

“Maria is magical, bubbly, and excited for everything that enters her life,” said Superintendent for Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities Liz Lafferty. Lafferty has been the spearhead behind promoting Maria Sexton’s vocal endowments.

“Marketing her to sing for the Reds Organization is something I have been passionate about for a long time. Abilities at Bat Night focuses on ‘abilities,’ and Maria has been blessed with many abilities, including her supportive parents who I admire for seeing their daughter’s strengths and pushing for her independence. As the superintendent for Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, I absolutely love giving people with disabilities unique opportunities and always finding the greater good and hidden talents in everyone,” said Lafferty.