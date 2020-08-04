OhioSE, JobsOhio distribute PPE toolkits to regional small businesses

By Ashley McCarty-

During the week of July 20, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the JobsOhio Network Partner for southern, eastern, and southeastern Ohio, began distributing PPE Safety Toolkits, donated by JobsOhio, to assist small businesses throughout the region. The PPE Safety Toolkits will provide small businesses in southeastern and southern Ohio with the PPE resources to stay protected and operate within the State’s safety guidelines during the phased reopening of Ohio.

“Small and medium sized businesses make up the backbone of Ohio’s economy and with grit and determination, they and their employees have persevered through unprecedented economic and health challenges during this pandemic. JobsOhio is pleased, along with our network partners, to provide them with PPE toolkits, to aid them in their efforts to get back to work and operate safely. While we don’t know what the future holds, we are optimistic that Ohio businesses will succeed and continue to play an essential role in Ohio’s economic recovery,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

This partnership between JobsOhio and OhioSE will provide PPE Toolkit donations to hundreds of small businesses. These kits include 100 3-ply masks, 10 KN-95 masks and a 24 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer.

“We realize the difficulties and challenges facing business owners and employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are pleased to partner with the JobsOhio ‘Ohio Safe. Ohio Working’ program to support businesses in our 25 county region. It is our sincere hope that the Safety Toolkits will be of assistance to help small businesses, who continue to carry a heavy burden during these challenging times, stay safe and protected,” said Katy Farber, Vice President of OhioSE.

According to Farber, “OhioSE is working in close association with Chambers of Commerce and local economic development organizations in all the counties of southern and southeastern Ohio. These partner organizations will be the “army” that mobilizes this effort in their communities distributing the PPE Toolkits to small businesses.”

Each toolkit, valued at $100, provides PPE that at times has been in short supply for small businesses during the pandemic.

Adams County Economic Development Director Holly Johnson said their office is trying to provide these toolkits to businesses with 10 or less employees.

“A lot of the bigger businesses are able to get PPE. [PPE] is quite costly right now, so that was our goal, was to be able to target the small businesses. We put it on Facebook, and we’re giving it to [The Defender] so that we can get the word out there. We’ve got 30 left, so we’ve had a great response to it,” said Johnson.

Since March 15, JobsOhio and its regional and State of Ohio partners have committed to finding new ways to assist businesses during the pandemic. JobsOhio has committed up to $350 million to fund 10 new economic development programs in the past four months. JobsOhio established programs to assist with low interest loans, job retention, and innovation for small businesses statewide.

The People’s Defender was one of the office chosen to receive the new PPE toolkits. The kit was delivered to the Defender offices last week by Adams County Commissioner Diane Ward.