MLSD Board announces new start date, remote learning plan

The Manchester Local School District Board of Education held a special meeting on July 22 to adopt their remote learning plan and make changes to the district calendar.

“This evening, there’s a few things I’d like to try to get through. I’m going to reiterate that there is no perfect plan, and it doesn’t matter what we do, it’s probably not going to be right. If you look around the state, and you compare our plan with others, everybody is going to look different to some extent. It’s just the way it is,” said Superintendent Brian Rau.

“There’s no good plan even if it is a good plan,” said Rau, “because all the kids are not here in school. The reality of the situation is we cannot get every kid back here in school in a safe manner, from what guidance has been given to us from ODH, health commissioners, and so forth. So, I can say I’m sorry about these plans over and over again, we’re doing the very best we can. That’s all I can say,” said Rau.

Earlier that day Rau had two meetings; a superintendent meeting, and a Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) meeting. During the superintendent meeting, Rau said a contentious topic was sports.

“If there’s going to be sports, we’re going to revolt, because I don’t know how we’re going to have sports if we’re not allowed to come back to school in the right manner. If I can’t bring kids back, I’m going to be very honest with you, my stance is, sports ought to be gone,” said Rau. Another topic of discussion was the mandatory mask policy, which will be adopted at the Aug. 12 board meeting.

During the BASA meeting, state testing was discussed.

“This one baffles me. They’re still going to find some way to do state assessments. Well, going back to athletics, my personal opinion, not professional, it’s all about money. There are too many vendors that are going to lose millions of dollars if we do not have state testing. Likewise, with athletics, there’s going to be many districts that lose hundreds of thousands of dollars without athletics. I just think a lot of it is financially driven, instead of driven by what’s going on in today’s society,” said Rau.

Insurance was also addressed.

“This was from the attorneys, the attorney had a session, too, Bricker and Eckler, the same attorneys that we have here at the school. They said that we should contact our insurance company, which we go through SORSA, to check to see if there’s any waivers that they would need us to sign. Otherwise, they will not insure us. So there are things that we are going to have to do based on what SORSA came up with,” said Rau.

SORSA provided waiver forms for district events, which Rau glossed over.

“The following notes are from SORSA council. So their legal team provided these forms, which means we have to do them. One of them is a student waiver for athletics; one is a facilities rental agreement, so we’ll add that piece onto ours. One is a waiver for spectators; so if you’re going to come watch the event, even if you are a staff member, there is a form you’re going to complete. Then there is a safety checklist that they provided us, so again, there’s going to be a lot of changes and a lot of inconveniences, but it’s all in the nature of keeping everyone as safe as we possibly can, and to make sure we stay insured,” said Rau.

The mask mandate was also discussed in the meeting, as well as leaves for staff. Rau moved on to address two changes that were made to the back-to-school plan.

“Dr. [William] Hablitzel and I have been having some conversations about the color of the county. So, what he advised us to do, is that the Adams County Health Department will participate with district officials in establishing the level of risk for Manchester Local School District. So just because the county is orange, that doesn’t mean we will be orange,” said Rau. As soon as Rau gets the warning from Hablitzel, it will immediately be shared with everyone.

The second change was to the district calender, school will now start on Aug. 24.

“The big ticket item in our plan, we actually wrote into the plan before today’s press conference. Masks will be mandatory for students grades three through 12, and strongly recommended for grades Pre-K, one and two. If a student rides the bus, masks are mandatory,” said Rau. A valid doctor’s note will excuse the student from policy.

“We can offer a face shield, if they say no to the mask, if they say no to the face shield, there’s just not much we can do, legally. Now, if they refuse to wear one, just being belligerent, we’ll go through our progressive discipline,” said Rau. According to Rau, the attorneys said those students can be deferred to the remote or online option if they refused to follow policy.

As for social distancing in the classroom, Hablitzel said four feet would be satisfactory, said Rau.

“We have to count how many desks we can put in the classroom at four feet apart. No school can do that, even though that’s what the guidance is saying. There’s no school that can bring in their students on a normal schedule and social distance the way they’re asking us too. So guess what we have to do? That’s when you go to that schedule of coming two days a week, and that’s all the kids are going to be here, because you have to divide them up. We do not have a choice,” said Rau.

That route will be determined by the number of students physically coming to school. Rau said a call will be made, starting July 27, to parents on their child’s behalf — a call for each child in the home — and will be prompted to take a short five question quiz. The first question will be whether or not the child will come to school.

“From that, we’re going to get totals. The team is going to meet again on Aug. 3 to come up with a more detailed plan of what we’re going to do to bring kids back. In other words, if three fourths of our students are going to stay on online learning, and we only have 25 percent of the kids — according to the yellow plan — we may not need to do anything different, the kids may be able to come four days a week because the social distancing will take care of itself, the population will be decreased,” said Rau.

The remote learning plan will only be enforced when there is some level of two-week quarantine either in a class, building, or school; or, school is closed due to the county reaching red status. Students already utilizing the online option will not be affected.

Remote Learning Plan:

Section One: Instructional Needs:

Manchester Local School District (MLSD) will determine instructional needs by utilizing curriculum mapping, content standards, and extended learning standards. In addition, MLSD will provide formative assessments, such as the following:

● Kindergarten Readiness Assessment

● Ohio Department of Education Diagnostic Assessments

● STAR Reading & Math

● District-approved Student Growth Measures.

MLSD will offer students resources on how to stay motivated and maintain coursework when remote learning occurs.

Doctumenting instructional needs:

MLSD plans to document instructional needs by gathering and analyzing data through our Teacher-Based Team (TBT) meetings, Building Leadership Team (BLT) meetings, and our District Leadership Team (DLT) meetings. MLSD utilizes Google Form to document data gathered through the Ohio Improvement Plan 5-Step Process.

Section Two: Determine Competency, Granting Credit, and Promoting Students to a Higher Grade Level:

MLSD will determine competency by implementing methods that target mastery of content standards. Methods include reviewing completion of work with respect to meeting course objectives, grading based on each building’s respective Student/Parent Handbook, and adhering to the MLSD Board of Education grading policy.

Granting credit:

MLSD will grant credit for any student receiving feedback on an assignment equivalent to the current grading scale: A = 90-100; B = 80-89; C = 70-79; D = 60-69. Students will have the option to resubmit any assignment that results in a grade of 69 or below on an assignment completed and submitted on time. The deadline for resubmitting assignments is three weeks after the student receives the grade.

If the student fails to submit an assignment, the student will receive a “0” for that assignment.

Refer to the Student / Parent Handbook for excused absences.

Promoting students:

MLSD will promote students to a higher grade level if they successfully complete the current course/class with a “D” or higher.

Section Three: Attendance and participation:

Students will be expected to participate in remote learning for attendance requirements. The attendance requirement will include submitting all required assignments for grade level or subject.

Participation requirements: MLSD will document student participation requirements via Progress Book.

Section Four: Progress Monitoring

MLSD plans to monitor student progress utilizing a variety of methods. Methods include the following:

● Teachers will provide feedback on completion of assignments.

● Teachers will utilize Progress Book.

● Teachers will maintain constant communication with students via:

• Email

• Phone calls

• Progress reports

Section Five: Equitable Access:

MLSD will, to the best of our capabilities, ensure equitable access to quality instruction. Methods MLSD is implementing to ensure equitable access include:

● Online parent survey

● Established our committee to discuss our Return to School Plan and our Remote Learning Plan

● Phone survey to individual students

● Provide technology devices to individual students on an as-needed basis

● WiFi access includes, but not limited to:

• School district public WiFi

• The district has three mobile WiFi access points on our school buses. To the best of our ability, we will place our buses in remote locations throughout the district.

● Grade level access

• Grades K-2 will receive remote learning packets.

• Grades 3-12 not having internet access will receive packets.

Section Six: Professional Learning:

MLSD plans to provide the staff professional development. Professional development will occur the week prior to students returning to school (August 17-21), as well as throughout the school year.

Professional development activities may include:

● G Suite

• Google Docs

• Google Classroom

• Google Forms

• Google Meet

● Google Chrome Syncing

● Edulastic

● Zoom

● Others as determined by need

The Board adopted the remote learning plan, amended the 2020-2021 district calender; accepted a resignation, employed coaches, and approved volunteers.

With no other business before the board, the meeting adjourned.