Larry Herbert, 59 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his residence.

Larry was born in Mariemont, Ohio, on Oct. 14, 1960, the son of the late Albert and Sharon Herbert, of Seaman. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Albert.

Larry is survived by his two sons, Robert Herbert and Joseph Herbert; and by his two daughters, Patti Hunt and Amanda Dawn, all of Cincinnati. Larry also leaves behind three brothers, Stan Herbert of Milford; Jim Herbert of Seaman, and Eddie Herbert of Cincinnati. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren.

According to Larry’s wishes, he is to be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

