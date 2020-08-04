Commissioners hold July 20 meeting

Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on July 20, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by

Pastor Bob King via conference call.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfer of sick leave from one county employee to another county employee. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of Adams County Job and Family Services Child, Family and Adult Community Protective Services Allocation (533) funding in the maximum amount of $63,352.13 as authorized by OAC 5101:9-6-12.4 Section (D) and Section (d) (4) for Calendar Year 2019 and to transfer Income Maintenance funding in the maximum amount of $177,579.21 as authorized by OAC 5101:9-6-05 Section (H) from the Public Assistance (PA) Fund to the Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) Fund to assist in covering Child Support State Match ceiling excess as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye .

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a Letter of Support for the Adams County Apartments-2020 Housing Development Gap Financing Program as requested by Adams Brown Counties Economic Development, Inc. Vote: all aye.

A petition was filed which called for the vacation of Virginia Road, T-421, Scott Township. Those present were Attorney David Grimes, Bill McCormick, Lois McCormick, and John McCormick. Also in attendance were Holly Johnson and Amanda Fraley. The Commissioners set a preliminary viewing for Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Also, the Scott Township Trustees will receive notification of the petition for their review and consideration.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Release of funds/Village of Manchester Storm Water Improvement Project; Adams County Training Center-award of demo bid and asbestos removal; Jobs Ohio distributes personal protective equipment.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize Commissioner Pell to sign a Request for Release of Funds for the Ohio Development Services Agency for the Village of Manchester Storm Water Improvement Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to award the bid for the Adams County Training Center Interior Demolition Project to Stone Pillar Development LLC at the lowest bid price of $34,500 upon the recommendation of ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

Two bids were received at the Adams County Office of Economic Development for the Adams County Training Center Asbestos Removal Project and they read as follows: 1.) Environmental Worx $49,900; 2.) Rainbow Environmental Services, Inc. $35,874.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to award the bid for the Adams County Training Center Asbestos Removal Project to Rainbow Environmental Services, Inc. at the lowest bid price of $35,874 upon the recommendation of ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

Airport Board members Sharon Ashley, Ed Trefz, and Dan Music met with the Commissioners to discuss the following issues: FY 2020 Airport Capital Improvement Plan (ACIP) – local match; Departmental budget-PO#s and invoice payment; CARES grant-access of funds; Airport Standard Operating Procedures, Public Records and Ethics Policies; Tractor-repairs and storage; Authorized to pursue grant funds through ECD office; “Through the Fence” lease agreements as required by FAA/discussed; Personnel-Manager, Fiscal Officer. Cortnee Brumley was also present for the meeting.

The Commissioners along with Airport Board members Sharon Ashley, Ed Trefz, and Dan Music along with Cortnee Brumley held a conference call with Mark Grennell, FAA, to discuss the FY 2020 Capital Improvement Plan for the Alexander Salamon Airport. Mr. Grennell requested confirmation that the county intends to provide local match for federal grant dollars. The Commissioners and airport board members followed up this conversation with a conference call with Steve Potoczak, Delta Airport Consultants, Inc. who agreed to assist the county in preparing the requested Letter of Commitment along with assisting the airport board in accessing CARES funding through Delphi E-Invoicing.

Auditor David Gifford submitted proper ballot language as recommended by the Ohio Department of Taxation in regards to the renewal of two existing levies for services provided by the Adams County Board of DD.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board: Petition for road vacation-procedures; Proposed road use maintenance plan-regulations.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adopt a resolution proposing the consideration of access management regulations in accordance with ORC 5552.04 (A) (1) and request the county engineer proceed with drafting of the proposed access management regulations. Vote: all aye.

The Adams County Investment Advisory Committee met with the following members present: Commissioner Diane Ward, Commissioner Barbara Moore, and Treasurer Lisa Newman. Treasurer Newman filed investment reports for the first and second quarters of 2020.

Treasurer Lisa Newman discussed additional modification to the office counter. The cost of the improvements will be eligible for reimbursement by CARES Act funding.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn. Vote: all aye, and the meeting was adjourned.