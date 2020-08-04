Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton-

We include a free kids craft kit in every bag of meals children receive as part of our Curbside Meal Service Program! We would love for you to share your child’s creativity with us by posting a picture of your child’s completed crafts on Facebook and tagging us using Adams County Public Library (Ohio). You don’t need to include your child’s name, just the library branch you received the crafts from, that way we can all stay connected and creative during these challenging times. The craft kits for this program were purchased with funds provided by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

Remember, each Adams County Public Library location offers this weekly Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under. In addition to the craft kits, each child will receive five meals for the week. These free meals are available for pickup from noon — 3 p.m. at the Manchester Library on Tuesdays, the West Union Library on Wednesdays, the Peebles Library on Thursdays, and the North Adams Library on Fridays. Simply call your library when you arrive to pick up the meals, and if you are a parent or caregiver picking up for a child, please state his or her name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Don’t forget to sign up for our online 2020 Summer Reading Program “Imagine Your Story,” going on now until Aug. 15. Instead of physical reading logs, this year you’ll sign up, log your reading and activities, and track your progress virtually using the Beanstack app and website, the link to which is available on our library’s website.

Library Resource Spotlight: If your library card has expired, or if you’ve never had a library card with us before, you can sign up online for a free Adams County Public Library electronic resource card! This library card will grant you access to all our online resources, including Lynda.com, Ancestry.com Library Edition, and our various EBSCOhost databases. This card will also allow you to checkout eBooks, digital audiobooks, magazines, movies, and more by giving you access to the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla Digital. For more information about our electronic resource cards and how to sign up for one, please visit our website: adamscolibrary.org.

All Adams County Public Library locations are now open for curbside and drive-thru services. Their operating hours are as follows: Manchester Library—Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thursdays from 3- 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1- 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 3- 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1- 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Tuesdays from 3- 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., and Fridays from 1- 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 3- 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., and Fridays from 1- 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.