Jeanie Marie Sullender, age 65, of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home. She was born June 18, 1955 to the late George Russell Lemons and Sarah Agnes Boldman in Cincinnati. Jeanie was preceded in death by husband, Johnny Augustus Sullender.

She is survived by three daughters, Leona Sullender of Aberdeen, Rebecca Harrison (Dewey) of Brooksville, Ky. and Mary Redden (Jerry) of Aberdeen; one son, Johnny Sullender (Diana) of Manchester; mother, Sarah Boldman of West Union; one sister, Rosemary Miller of Winchester; one brother-in-law, James Sullender (Levonne) of Greenfield; five grandchildren, Stephen Routt, Alexis King, Alexis Sullender, Brittany Redden and Johnny Redden; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The public graveside funeral is Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at 2 pm, August 2 with burial at the Kirker Cemetery on State Route 136 in Liberty Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. in West Union, Ohio is serving the family.